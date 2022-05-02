×

News

A year after the fire, there’s little progress at Charlotte Maxeke hospital

On top of missed deadlines and debt, it now faces treatment backlogs and mounting staff and equipment crises

02 May 2022 - 18:35 By Ufrieda Ho

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) caught fire on April 17 2021. A year later the city’s once premier public-sector hospital is still fighting for its life...

