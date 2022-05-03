×

News

EU desperate for SA coal, but our railways are too clapped out to carry it

As Ukraine war sees demand soar, mining firms forced to transport the fossil fuel by road at four times the cost

03 May 2022 - 19:58 By Nelson Banya and Helen Reid

Mining companies in SA have resorted to trucking coal to ports to meet a surge in European demand since the war in Ukraine started, bypassing the deteriorating rail infrastructure they blame for billions in lost revenue...

