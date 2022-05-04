PREGA GOVENDER | Save our school! Tiny village take fight to the top
Prince Albert community may be small and poor, but when the province shut its school it refused to give up the fight
04 May 2022 - 19:14
Members of a closely knit rural community have vowed to keep their school open despite it being shut down by a provincial education department in December...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.