Shadrack Sibiya goes on leave as SSA probes allegations by City of Joburg acting manager
04 May 2022 - 10:16
The head of the City of Johannesburg’s (CoJ) anti-corruption unit, Gen Shadrack Sibiya, has gone on voluntary leave pending investigations into his conduct regarding allegations he unlawfully procured intelligence-gathering tools...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.