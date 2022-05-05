I thought my children would be safe close to me, says Godrich Gardee
The grieving father and former EFF secretary-general has broken his silence after the murder of his daughter
05 May 2022 - 20:12
Godrich Gardee on Thursday expressed his pain after the murder of his daughter Hillary...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.