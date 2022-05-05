Immunity denied: high court sends Hlophe packing
The judgment reopens the possibility of the JSC recommending the Western Cape judge president’s suspension
05 May 2022 - 20:12
The high court has rejected Western Cape judge president John Hlophe’s bid to set aside gross misconduct findings against him, saying the judge president’s particularly narrow interpretation of the constitution would leave the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) paralysed to “ensure his own immunity”. ..
