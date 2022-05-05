Trumped up rhino horn theft charge ends in hollow victory for defamed cop

Durban high court judge awards almost R800,000 in damages to ex-policeman after humiliation of wrongful arrest

A former police officer who says he has been forever shamed by his wrongful arrest for armed robbery, allegedly for stealing, at gunpoint, two rhino horns during a police “sting operation”, has been awarded almost R800,000 in damages...