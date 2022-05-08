SA’S IS CRISIS | State lets scores of fighters return from Syria in secret scheme
This as 2020 New Year’s Eve shootings are officially linked to the extremist group
08 May 2022 - 17:45
The government is repatriating hundreds of South Africans and their families, who for years fought for and aided the Islamic State (IS) in Syria, providing them with new identity documents and a means to resettle...
