Clean up your house: ex-Tshwane mayor sued for nearly R1m in deal gone awry

Head of investment and infrastructure in the presidency said to have reneged on agreement to sell upmarket home

The head of investment and infrastructure in the presidency, Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa, and his wife Georgia are being sued for at least R800,000 by tenants who say the couple reneged on an agreement to sell them their luxury house...