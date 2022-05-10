×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Clean up your house: ex-Tshwane mayor sued for nearly R1m in deal gone awry

Head of investment and infrastructure in the presidency said to have reneged on agreement to sell upmarket home

Tankiso Makhetha Investigative reporter
10 May 2022 - 18:57

The head of investment and infrastructure in the presidency, Kgosientso “Sputla” Ramokgopa, and his wife Georgia are being sued for at least R800,000 by tenants who say the couple reneged on an agreement to sell them their luxury house...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. KZN attorney under investigation over R1.5m property deal South Africa
  2. Wealth among Africa’s richest set to soar in Rwanda, Uganda and Mauritius Africa
  3. Cape Grace sold to company backed by Qatar sovereign wealth fund South Africa
  4. Billionaire exiles (looking at you, Guptas) put a target on Dubai’s back World

Most read

  1. Clean up your house: ex-Tshwane mayor sued for nearly R1m in deal gone awry News
  2. I have cash to feed the needy, says post by hospital murder accused News
  3. KZN flood got to patient files before digital system rollout could News
  4. PREGA GOVENDER | Parents step in to help ‘take back’ Eastern Cape schools News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil