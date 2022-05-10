Guards, CCTV cameras and emergency phones: Charlotte Maxeke is disaster ready
Joburg's burnt out flagship hospital is 'getting better every day'
10 May 2022 - 07:00
'Warm bodyguards' and surveillance cameras rather than security gates; emergency phones that connect automatically to a control centre; fire doors that block smoke and heat and all staff trained in firefighting...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.