News

I have cash to feed the needy, says post by hospital murder accused

Jaun-Paul Carl Malgas, who allegedly killed three people on Saturday, says he has money in Kenya and Ukraine

10 May 2022 - 18:57

The man accused of three murders at a Cape Town hospital has been silent on Facebook for nearly two years...

