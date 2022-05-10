Mkhwebane set to challenge ConCourt’s rescission order

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has instructed her lawyers to “challenge and set aside” the Constitutional Court’s order last week that rejected her application to rescind or reverse its earlier judgment against her.

This would be the second time Mkhwebane is approaching the apex court, which is the final court of appeal, over the same judgment which cleared the way for an impeachment process against her in parliament.

Her attorneys, Seanago Inc, also said in a letter to the state attorney on Monday that if Parliament insisted on pressing ahead with an impeachment process, Mkhwebane would go back to court to suspend the process until the Constitutional Court had announced the outcome of an investigation into a possible leak.

The letter referred to the infamous SMS from Ismail Abramjee on April 24 to counsel for the speaker, Andrew Breitenbach SC, in the separate but related litigation in the Western Cape high court.

In the SMS, Abramjee said he had it on “very good authority” the ConCourt had declined to hear Mkhwebane’s rescission application and would announce this by the following Friday, which would have been April 29.

“If anything, all these latest developments ought properly to convince any neutral and objective committee of the legislature that it would not be feasible to insist on the continuation with the [impeachment] inquiry in the middle of this multifaceted storm and as if nothing has happened,” said the letter.