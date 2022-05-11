×

News

In the pipeline: department has a year to replace pit latrines at 1,549 schools

The initiative to accelerate the provision of proper toilets, with a R2.4bn budget, is expected to reach its goal by March

Prega Govender Journalist
11 May 2022 - 19:37

Implementing agents are racing against the clock to replace pit latrines with proper sanitation facilities at 1,549 schools by the end of March next year...

