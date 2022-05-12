×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pandemic news

After two years of playing cat-and-mouse, Covid is now more predictable: studies

SA positivity rate surges to 23% from 19% in one day, with scientists pointing to two Omicron variants as the culprits

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
12 May 2022 - 20:35

With an uptick in Covid-19 cases in SA, scientists are wondering how predictable the pattern of the current wave will be...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Abysmal behaviour’: Health chief Crisp hits out at vaccine refuseniks News
  2. Whether it’s the fifth wave or not, Covid-19 resurgence has been full of ... South Africa
  3. Can singing help long Covid-19 patients breathe easier? South Africa
  4. How many people have come in contact with Covid-19 in SA? South Africa
  5. China medical experts say zero-Covid-19 strategy buys time to vaccinate more ... World

Most read

  1. How childhood adversity curbs our potential for productive, happy lives News
  2. After two years of playing cat-and-mouse, Covid is now more predictable: studies News
  3. Stop your squabbling or your party’s over, judge tells AIC News
  4. Prasa chair denies Fikile Mbalula’s explosive WhatsApps News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail