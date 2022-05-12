Prasa chair denies Fikile Mbalula’s explosive WhatsApps
Leonard Ramatlakane says messages the transport minister sent to former CEO Zolani Matthews may be fake
12 May 2022 - 20:24
Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane has broken his silence about WhatsApp messages transport minister Fikile Mbalula sent (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2022-02-20-mbalula-accused-prasa-board-chair-of-self-enrichment-scheme/) to erstwhile Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews alleging Ramatlakane was behind a plot to oust Matthews...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.