Prasa chair denies Fikile Mbalula’s explosive WhatsApps

Leonard Ramatlakane says messages the transport minister sent to former CEO Zolani Matthews may be fake

Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane has broken his silence about WhatsApp messages transport minister Fikile Mbalula sent (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2022-02-20-mbalula-accused-prasa-board-chair-of-self-enrichment-scheme/) to erstwhile Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews alleging Ramatlakane was behind a plot to oust Matthews...