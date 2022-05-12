×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Prasa chair denies Fikile Mbalula’s explosive WhatsApps

Leonard Ramatlakane says messages the transport minister sent to former CEO Zolani Matthews may be fake

Nicki Gules Assistant editor: Sunday Times
12 May 2022 - 20:24

Prasa board chair Leonard Ramatlakane has broken his silence about WhatsApp messages transport minister Fikile Mbalula sent (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2022-02-20-mbalula-accused-prasa-board-chair-of-self-enrichment-scheme/) to erstwhile Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews alleging Ramatlakane was behind a plot to oust Matthews...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How Prasa board bent over backwards — and bent the facts — to fire its CEO News
  2. Prasa ‘wasting millions’ to sack executives after court rulings News
  3. Prasa to take CEO reinstatement on review South Africa
  4. RECORDED | Hearing on Prasa’s financial year, irregular expenditure Politics

Most read

  1. How childhood adversity curbs our potential for productive, happy lives News
  2. After two years of playing cat-and-mouse, Covid is now more predictable: studies News
  3. Stop your squabbling or your party’s over, judge tells AIC News
  4. Prasa chair denies Fikile Mbalula’s explosive WhatsApps News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail