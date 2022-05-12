Astronomical breakthrough
So we won’t be sucked into oblivion just yet, but here’s the black hole in our midst
In a huge breakthrough, scientists have photographed the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way
12 May 2022 - 20:24
Astronomers revealed on Thursday that, for the first time, they had captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.