×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Astronomical breakthrough

So we won’t be sucked into oblivion just yet, but here’s the black hole in our midst

In a huge breakthrough, scientists have photographed the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
12 May 2022 - 20:24

Astronomers revealed on Thursday that, for the first time, they had captured an image of the supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. How stellar vampires find love at first bite World
  2. On the moon, water water everywhere and not a drop to drink (yet) Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. How childhood adversity curbs our potential for productive, happy lives News
  2. After two years of playing cat-and-mouse, Covid is now more predictable: studies News
  3. Stop your squabbling or your party’s over, judge tells AIC News
  4. Prasa chair denies Fikile Mbalula’s explosive WhatsApps News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail