×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stop your squabbling or your party’s over, judge tells AIC

The African Independent Congress has been brought to its knees by infighting and bank woes

12 May 2022 - 20:24 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The African Independent Congress (AIC), which has two seats in parliament and was once considered a “kingmaker” in several municipalities, is on its knees, with no hope of achieving its “former glory” until two warring factions within the party set aside their differences...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Only one can be a winner: Family foursome contest same ward in local elections Politics
  2. Ntabeni family race: A clear front-runner as votes are counted Politics
  3. Tiny party torn apart as two leaders suspend each other News

Most read

  1. How childhood adversity curbs our potential for productive, happy lives News
  2. After two years of playing cat-and-mouse, Covid is now more predictable: studies News
  3. Stop your squabbling or your party’s over, judge tells AIC News
  4. Prasa chair denies Fikile Mbalula’s explosive WhatsApps News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail