Stop your squabbling or your party’s over, judge tells AIC
The African Independent Congress has been brought to its knees by infighting and bank woes
12 May 2022 - 20:24
The African Independent Congress (AIC), which has two seats in parliament and was once considered a “kingmaker” in several municipalities, is on its knees, with no hope of achieving its “former glory” until two warring factions within the party set aside their differences...
