×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Joburg eclipses Cape Town as a cheap, sunny destination, ranking third globally

Top of the list were Tirana in Albania and Denpasar in Indonesia

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
15 May 2022 - 17:57

Chasing the sun? SA scored third in the top 10 cheapest destinations for travellers seeking sunshine, in a new global survey. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Five minutes with adventurer Dot Bekker Lifestyle
  2. Extreme camping on this stretch of the west coast is wild — and mostly free Travel

Most read

  1. Joburg eclipses Cape Town as a cheap, sunny destination, ranking third globally News
  2. Snorkelling spider pulls Houdini stunt to stay alive News
  3. Pistorius’s lawyer apologises for remarks about Steenkamps News
  4. How childhood adversity curbs our potential for productive, happy lives News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail