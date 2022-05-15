Joburg eclipses Cape Town as a cheap, sunny destination, ranking third globally
Top of the list were Tirana in Albania and Denpasar in Indonesia
15 May 2022 - 17:57
Chasing the sun? SA scored third in the top 10 cheapest destinations for travellers seeking sunshine, in a new global survey. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.