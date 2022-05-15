Science
Snorkelling spider pulls Houdini stunt to stay alive
Researcher uncovers the bizarre tactics of a tropical arachnid that refuses to die
15 May 2022 - 17:57
Maybe you’ve seen your best action hero do this in the movies: holding his breath underwater while the enemy passes by with a deadly weapon until coming up gasping for air...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.