×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eastern Cape education skips cheaper option for R220m consultancy

Officials hire a middleman to provide tutors, an expense a teachers’ union calls a fruitless expenditure

Prega Govender Journalist
16 May 2022 - 19:37

The Eastern Cape education department has been outsourcing the after-hour teaching of almost all grade 12 subjects to private companies at a cost of hundreds of millions of rand — while there is an option to do it more cheaply in-house. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PREGA GOVENDER | Parents step in to help ‘take back’ Eastern Cape schools News
  2. Eastern Cape education department is ‘cooking up a recipe for academic disaster’ News
  3. Testing times: SA’s teacher shortage is set to go from bad to worse News
  4. Covid disruptions leave a mark as grade 8s battle to adjust to high school News

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape education skips cheaper option for R220m consultancy News
  2. Mkhwebane opens criminal case against Joburg over Sibiya appointment News
  3. Terror charges in KZN’s ‘IS’ double murder case were dropped. Why? News
  4. Another day, another delay in Zuma, Thales corruption case News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident