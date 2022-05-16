Eastern Cape education skips cheaper option for R220m consultancy
Officials hire a middleman to provide tutors, an expense a teachers’ union calls a fruitless expenditure
16 May 2022 - 19:37
The Eastern Cape education department has been outsourcing the after-hour teaching of almost all grade 12 subjects to private companies at a cost of hundreds of millions of rand — while there is an option to do it more cheaply in-house. ..
