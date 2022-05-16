Impeachment process is tainted, Mkhwebane says in affidavit
Public protector has applied to file new evidence in the Western Cape High Court
16 May 2022 - 13:17
There was “no conceivable scenario” in which the impeachment process against Busisiwe Mkhwebane was untainted, the public protector said in an affidavit to the Western Cape High Court on Monday...
