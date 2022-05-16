Terror charges in KZN’s ‘IS’ double murder case were dropped. Why?

Three accused of killing Cape botanist couple in 2018 were initially charged on four counts of terrorism-related activity

On March 1 2018 reporters flocked to the Verulam magistrate’s court, north of Durban, many hoping to get a glimpse of a couple who had been implicated in a double murder case which had links to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (IS). ..