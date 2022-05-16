×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Terror charges in KZN’s ‘IS’ double murder case were dropped. Why?

Three accused of killing Cape botanist couple in 2018 were initially charged on four counts of terrorism-related activity

16 May 2022 - 19:35

On March 1 2018 reporters flocked to the Verulam magistrate’s court, north of Durban, many hoping to get a glimpse of a couple who had been implicated in a double murder case which had links to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (IS). ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. SA’S IS CRISIS | Why it’s so hard to track money going from SA to IS News
  2. SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists News
  3. SA’S IS CRISIS | State lets scores of fighters return from Syria in secret ... News
  4. SA’S IS CRISIS | Ethiopian community lives in fear as IS murders mount News
  5. Blame government, not foreigners, for IS threat News
  6. Mozambique insurgents are using child soldiers: SANDF chief News

Most read

  1. Eastern Cape education skips cheaper option for R220m consultancy News
  2. Mkhwebane opens criminal case against Joburg over Sibiya appointment News
  3. Terror charges in KZN’s ‘IS’ double murder case were dropped. Why? News
  4. Another day, another delay in Zuma, Thales corruption case News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Malema concerned about ‘privatisation’ of state owned entities
Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies appears in court over airline incident