My son has been let down by justice system he died for: slain cop’s mom
Family shocked as ConCourt overturns murder conviction of the man who stabbed constable
17 May 2022 - 19:29
The family of a police officer killed while on duty in Pretoria has expressed shock that his killer’s conviction and sentence have been overturned by the Constitutional Court...
