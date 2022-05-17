Swarm enemy: rescue dog Dante goes to hell and back after bee attack
Police search and rescue dog Dante has been discharged from hospital after a ‘near death’ experience
17 May 2022 - 19:29
A police rescue dog, who was in a “life or death” situation after he was stung by bees on Saturday, was released from a Durban veterinary hospital on Monday afternoon...
