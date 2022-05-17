WENDY KNOWLER | R400m: that’s how much ombuds had to force insurers to pay out in 2021
‘Inordinate rise in funeral and credit insurance claims’, and good news for a man who had to swerve to avoid cows
17 May 2022 - 19:29
Long-term insurance clients would have collectively lost out on R200.7m in rejected claims had they not complained to the Ombudsman for Long-Term Insurance (OLTI) last year...
