News

Worsening infrastructure and onerous red tape: What government must tackle to help the private sector

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
17 May 2022 - 12:06

The poor management and development of critical infrastructure in SA were major contributing factors in the devastation caused by severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal last month and needed to be urgently addressed by the government, says Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman...

