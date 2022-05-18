Mkhwebane believes she is being ‘victimised by powerful forces’
Public protector’s lawyers argue that a possible leak from the ConCourt was intended to influence the high court
18 May 2022 - 18:26
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane feels she is “being victimised by the most powerful forces in this country ever to be imagined”, her counsel told the Western Cape high court on Wednesday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.