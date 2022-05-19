×

News

Mkhwebane’s case ‘based on speculation and conjecture’, high court hears

Public protector says SMS sent to speaker’s counsel was a criminal act intended to advantage speaker, influence judges

19 May 2022 - 17:48 By Franny Rabkin

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case on the infamous SMS from Ismail Abramjee was based on “speculation and conjecture”, said counsel for the speaker of parliament in court on Thursday...

