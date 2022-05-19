Mkhwebane’s case ‘based on speculation and conjecture’, high court hears
Public protector says SMS sent to speaker’s counsel was a criminal act intended to advantage speaker, influence judges
19 May 2022 - 17:48
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case on the infamous SMS from Ismail Abramjee was based on “speculation and conjecture”, said counsel for the speaker of parliament in court on Thursday...
