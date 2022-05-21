Struggling Denel workers informed of 'no more medical aid' via SMS
Apart from not receiving their regular salaries since 2020, the remaining employees now face the reality of not having medical coverage for themselves and their families
21 May 2022 - 08:00
The woes of struggling arms manufacturer Denel and its employees have just become even more dismal. Management notified the 400 employees of Denel Vehicle Systems (DVS) in a text message on Tuesday night that Denel has suspended all contributions to their medical aid with immediate effect...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.