Struggling Denel workers informed of 'no more medical aid' via SMS

Apart from not receiving their regular salaries since 2020, the remaining employees now face the reality of not having medical coverage for themselves and their families

The woes of struggling arms manufacturer Denel and its employees have just become even more dismal. Management notified the 400 employees of Denel Vehicle Systems (DVS) in a text message on Tuesday night that Denel has suspended all contributions to their medical aid with immediate effect...