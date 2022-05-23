×

News

After 35 years, apartheid cops in court for murder of Caiphus Nyoka

The Cosas member was shot 12 times in his parents’ Daveyton home while he was sleeping in 1987

23 May 2022 - 20:45 By David Forbes

Thirty-five years ago Caiphus Nyoka was a prominent activist in Daveyton, on the East Rand. Four security police officers smashed down his door at 2.30am on August 24 1987, burst into the back bedroom of his parents’ house, where he and three other boys were sleeping, and shot him 12 times...

