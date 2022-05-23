Hoërskool Rustenburg probes pupils’ Nazi salute during school karaoke

A TikTok video of four matric prefects giving the salute while singing a German song has gone viral

North West education department officials will be visiting Hoërskool Rustenburg on Tuesday to probe an incident in which four pupils allegedly gave the Nazi salute during the singing of a German World War 2 song. The province’s education spokesperson Elias Malindi said a detailed response will be given after their investigation is concluded. ..