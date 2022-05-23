Hoërskool Rustenburg probes pupils’ Nazi salute during school karaoke
A TikTok video of four matric prefects giving the salute while singing a German song has gone viral
23 May 2022 - 17:14
North West education department officials will be visiting Hoërskool Rustenburg on Tuesday to probe an incident in which four pupils allegedly gave the Nazi salute during the singing of a German World War 2 song. The province’s education spokesperson Elias Malindi said a detailed response will be given after their investigation is concluded. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.