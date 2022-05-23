×

Hoërskool Rustenburg probes pupils’ Nazi salute during school karaoke

A TikTok video of four matric prefects giving the salute while singing a German song has gone viral

Prega Govender Journalist
23 May 2022 - 17:14

North West education department officials will be visiting Hoërskool Rustenburg on Tuesday to probe an incident in which four pupils allegedly gave the Nazi salute during the singing of a German World War 2 song. The province’s education spokesperson Elias Malindi said a detailed response will be given after their investigation is concluded. ..

