‘I need to start over elsewhere’: Umdloti man after more losses in second flood

The family had just returned after it was evacuated during the torrential rains that wrecked the province six weeks ago

The building supervisor at the plush Surfside complex, one of the properties worst hit by the floods in Umdloti, north of Durban, at the weekend described how residents had to flee before a huge “cavity” that engulfed the building last month opened even wider. ..