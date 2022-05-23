It was one of apartheid’s most brutal mysteries. Now we may hear the truth
Court case for abduction and disappearance of MK activist Nokuthula Simelane has, after years of delays, begun
23 May 2022 - 20:45
The disappearance of ANC courier Nokuthula Simelane on September 8 1983, has been one of the most intriguing and brutal stories to come out of apartheid...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.