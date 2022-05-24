EDITORIAL | Good job on Sanral, Mr Fix-It, but please answer these questions

Mbalula has halted projects because of irregularities. Among other things, we’d like to know is who is behind them

True to form, transport minister Fikile Mbalula put on a good show on Monday when he called a media briefing to announce that the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has cancelled key road improvement and construction tenders worth R17bn...