Urban realities
Informal housing is here to stay in SA, so let’s embrace and improve it
Informal settlements aren’t part of the problem, they’re part of the solution if handled correctly, says top researcher
24 May 2022 - 19:36
Rapid urbanisation in SA is outstripping the average global rate, and maybe it’s time to embrace informal housing and livelihoods in the country — and the rest of Africa — rather than problematising them...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.