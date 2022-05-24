Moving forward: Standard Bank explains glitch that left thousands stranded at pay points
The bank has apologised for the incident and says it is working hard to improve its technological capability
24 May 2022 - 17:50
It was a “generic switch” which caused Standard Bank’s system to crash early on Saturday morning, leaving thousands of its customers unable to pay for fuel pumped into their tanks or groceries scanned at supermarket pay points...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.