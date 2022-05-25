×

News

‘Arrogant cowboys’: Joburg nurse shot in botched anti-kidnap operation

Late-night drive home turns horrific for mother and daughter as elite SAPS officers open fire on wrong vehicle

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
25 May 2022 - 19:13

Senior police crime intelligence officers, tasked with ending SA’s deadly kidnapping scourge, are under investigation after they shot and seriously injured a Johannesburg nurse during a botched anti-kidnapping operation...

