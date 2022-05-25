‘Arrogant cowboys’: Joburg nurse shot in botched anti-kidnap operation
Late-night drive home turns horrific for mother and daughter as elite SAPS officers open fire on wrong vehicle
25 May 2022 - 19:13
Senior police crime intelligence officers, tasked with ending SA’s deadly kidnapping scourge, are under investigation after they shot and seriously injured a Johannesburg nurse during a botched anti-kidnapping operation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.