×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Two Gupta associates and former state official arrested for alleged R107m fraud

Funds were meant for rehabilitation of the Optimum coal mine

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
25 May 2022 - 10:06 By Isaac Mahlangu

Two Gupta family associates and a former senior government official have been arrested in connection with the alleged laundering of R107.5m meant to rehabilitate the Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Gupta associates and former state official’s bail hearing stalls as accused ... News
  2. Two Gupta associates and former state official arrested for alleged R107m fraud News
  3. EDITORIAL | Good job on Sanral, Mr Fix-It, but please answer these questions News
  4. Read our lips, we need textbooks, Eastern Cape schools beg department News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We should increase the investment in SA': German Chancellor visits SA
Murder accused Jeremy Sias' first day in court for horse rider Meghan Cremer's ...