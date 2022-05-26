Eye spy an outcry as Durban plots to wheel out a R450m ‘white elephant’
In the wake of Covid, unrest and floods, a proposed giant Ferris wheel has become the eye of a public storm
26 May 2022 - 21:03
Still reeling from last year’s unrest and two devastating floods, Durban residents are hardly impressed by a proposed R450m Ferris wheel...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.