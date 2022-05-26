Fear of Covid drove many teachers to the brink, UWC study finds
Experts say strategies are needed to build resilience in educators, who were among the first to experience pandemic stress
26 May 2022 - 21:05
After surviving Covid-19 complications that landed her in intensive care and on a ventilator for more than three weeks, Pamela almost gave up a 25-year teaching career...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.