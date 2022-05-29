Caracals in Cape Town exposed to ‘forever chemicals’ around the city
Where prey for the big cat is plentiful, so are manmade toxins
29 May 2022 - 17:27
Toxins were found in most blood samples and every fat tissue sample taken from caracals living on the edge of Cape Town, says carnivore ecologist Dr Gabriella Leighton, the local coordinator of the Urban Caracal Project (http://www.urbancaracal.org/)...
