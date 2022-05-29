The lesser known gift of the givers: a shoulder to cry on

The Gift of the Givers care line, which provides counselling for a wide range of issues, gets about 120 calls a month

In the late 1980s when people came to their home to either donate or ask for help, Gift of the Givers co-founder Zorah Bibi Sooliman realised another form of helpwas desperately needed — counselling...