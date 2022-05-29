Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up
Deceased was fired on ‘trumped up’ charges after she handed over whistle-blower dossier with allegations of irregularities
29 May 2022 - 17:27
The City of Joburg has been ordered to pay R2.4m into the estate of a deceased former employee who was fired for speaking out about the irregular extension of a senior executive’s contract...
