News

Being foreign in SA can make you want to kill yourself

Xenophobia and other hardships mean immigrants account for a disproportionate share of attempted suicides

30 May 2022 - 19:02

When Moira left Zimbabwe two years ago to work in SA, she hoped to save enough to fund her business management studies then start a small business to help her raise her 5 daughter, who was just three at the time...

