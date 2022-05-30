Striking mineworkers reject Sibanye-Stillwater’s new CCMA-facilitated offer
Thousands of striking mineworkers have camped outside the Union Buildings demanding Ramaphosa’s intervention
30 May 2022 - 18:11
Wage increase negotiations between mining company Sibanye-Stillwater and striking workers in the gold sector have stalled after a new offer was rejected. ..
