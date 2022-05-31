×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Consultation with community over Wild Coast blasting ‘farcical’, court hears

31 May 2022 - 09:54 By Adrienne Carlisle

Shell’s exploration right allowing it to seismically blast the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast was granted in the face of farcical consultation with affected rural communities, and no regard for the principle of sustainable development or the devastating environmental harm it would cause...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Consultation with community over Wild Coast blasting ‘farcical’, court hears News
  2. Being foreign in SA can make you want to kill yourself News
  3. Bring back the cane, says shaken teacher as provinces expel unruly pupils News
  4. Fifth Covid wave crashed through SA’s 97% antibody protection News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings