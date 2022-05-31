×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lesson learnt? Year after wake-up call, Pretoria school tries to ‘eradicate racism’

Cornwall Hill College says it has made ‘solid progress in its transformation execution’, but not everyone is happy

Prega Govender Journalist
31 May 2022 - 16:58

The executive principal of a private Pretoria school that was rocked by racism allegations last year has apologised to “those we have let down in the past”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hell no, we won’t go: Top Pretoria school a no-show at racism probe News
  2. Michaelhouse hockey player accused of race slur in match against St John’s News
  3. White ‘opportunity hoarding’ divides SA schools on racial lines: study News
  4. Matric ball was not racist, SAHRC finds as it clears Brackenfell school ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Lesson learnt? Year after wake-up call, Pretoria school tries to ‘eradicate ... News
  2. Consultation with community over Wild Coast blasting ‘farcical’, court hears News
  3. Being foreign in SA can make you want to kill yourself News
  4. Bring back the cane, says shaken teacher as provinces expel unruly pupils News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings