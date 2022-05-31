×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Why ConCourt overturned student’s life sentence for stabbing two cops

Apex court rules that trial court ‘incorrectly formulated the test for putative private defence’

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
31 May 2022 - 19:36

The Constitutional Court has found that the Pretoria high court incorrectly formulated the test for putative private defence when it convicted a Unisa law student of murder for stabbing two police officers he believed were criminals out to harm him...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Former convict Gayton McKenzie vows to help Sindisiwe Manqele rebuild her life ... Politics
  2. Businessman Malcolm X pledges to pay R500k of NSFAS funds spent by Sibongile ... South Africa
  3. Man who raped girlfriend at rave fails to have convictions overturned South Africa
  4. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa

Most read

  1. Why ConCourt overturned student’s life sentence for stabbing two cops News
  2. Make things happen: pay back the R1m, settle the interest and the legal costs News
  3. To consume the way we do, we will need the resources of 2.3 planets by 2050 News
  4. ConCourt hears why donations to internal party campaigns must be disclosed News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings