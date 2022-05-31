Why ConCourt overturned student’s life sentence for stabbing two cops
Apex court rules that trial court ‘incorrectly formulated the test for putative private defence’
31 May 2022 - 19:36
The Constitutional Court has found that the Pretoria high court incorrectly formulated the test for putative private defence when it convicted a Unisa law student of murder for stabbing two police officers he believed were criminals out to harm him...
