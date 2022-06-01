Comair’s Kulula and BA planes grounded at short notice after a sale day. Now what?
Flight suspension announcement on same day as 30% off Kulula ticket price sale
01 June 2022 - 13:11
Comair’s announcement of the immediate suspension of all its Kulula and British Airways flights late on Tuesday night was upsetting enough for its ticket-holding customers. That it did so in the dying hours of its one-day 30% off sale has led many of them to accuse the company of deliberately drumming up sales while knowing it was about to suspend operations...
