Finally, proper inquest 53 years after imam tortured to death by security police
Imam Abdullah Haron died after 123 days’ solitary confinement and torture, but apartheid officials said he fell down stairs
01 June 2022 - 19:58
Fifty-three years after cleric Imam Abdullah Haron died at the hands of security police in Cape Town’s Maitland police station on September 27 1969, a proper inquest is finally on the way...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.